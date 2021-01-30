Popular deckbuilding roguelike game Slay the Spire comes to Chromebooks next week

Developer MegaCrit’s unique single-player deckbuilding roguelike game, Slay the Spire, has received a cult following since its original release on PC and many fans in the gaming community have long since wanted it to arrive on mobile. It was originally supposed to release a while back but the launch was unfortunately pushed back. Now, publisher Humble Bundle will release it on February 3, 2021 – less than a week from now!

The game has already been available on iOS devices and is currently priced at $10 USD, so it’s likely that it will retain that cost when it drops on the Google Play Store. Chromebook gamers can install it as soon as it becomes available and begin climbing the Spire to see how far they can get without dying. Slay the Spire allows you to discover hundreds of cards and use them in combat against bizarre creatures to reach the next floor, discovering relics of immense power along the way.

The caveat though, is that if you do fail, you start from the bottom all over again. Not only that, but you start over with your deckbuilding as well – well, mostly. You begin with 10 cards and gain new ones as you climb up the tower, but if you do lose, you keep some permanent relic buffs and such. There are bosses, mini-bosses, and special events that you’ll encounter along the way which should keep gameplay interesting.

Not only that, but there are also leaderboards and daily challenges that will give you something to strive toward each time you play. The game is meant to be pretty difficult and not for the faint of heart. You can call it the “Dark Souls of deck builders” if you want. Each time you play, the Spire is completely different, by the way – different enemies, different cards, different relics, and even bosses. I love games that offer high replayability, and I imagine you do too!

Lastly, I ought to mention that while Slay the Spire doesn’t have gamepad support, it’s not really necessary for card games – these are meant to be played with your hands, like real card games! If you don’t want to get your screen dirty though, you can technically use your touchpad or a mouse to move the cards around, but it probably won’t be ideal.