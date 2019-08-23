Sector 5 offers the “Ultimate Chromebook Package” to save schools thousands

Sector 5 Inc. is going above and beyond to bring high-quality, ruggedized products to the classroom at affordable prices. Their “Ultimate Chromebook Bundle” can save schools over $3000 and give them an all-in-one solution for procuring, managing and charging their Chromebook fleet.

If your educational institution or business is looking to just add some new devices, Sector 5 has you covered there, as well. For a limited time, they’re offering the rugged Sector 5 Chromebook E3 more than $100 off of retail when you purchase 32 or more devices. MSRP on the fold-flat, touchscreen Chromebook is normally $349 but thanks to this offer, you can outfit an entire classroom or office space for only $231 per device.

The Sector 5 Chromebook E3 comes equipped with a quad-core N3450 processor from Intel, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 180-degree, fold-flat design is reinforced to stand up to the rigors of the classroom and it comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. Comparable devices from other OEMs will run you upwards of $400 making this the best bargain for an EDU-focused device around.

To learn more or place your order, contact Sector 5 directly at (425) 269-1037 or email contact@sector-five.com. This deal is only around until August 31st and with only 500 units available, they’ll likely be gone before then. If you’re interested in the Chromebook E3 for personal use, you can still grab one at the discounted price of $269 for another week or so.

Sector 5 offers total classroom solutions from Chromebooks to Management License and even charging carts. On top of that, they’ll deliver your products with white-glove service included and will give you premier service after the sale with ongoing education, training and support for qualifying institutions.