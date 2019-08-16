Save thousands with the Sector 5 Ultimate Chromebook Bundle for educators

The 2019-2020 school year is already underway for many but a lot of districts and private institutions are still in the market for new computers as grants and benevolent donations arrive throughout the year. As administrators and board members convene to make the most of the windfalls, they’ll be looking to get the most bang for the buck when investing in technology for the classroom. Many of these purchases will need to stand up to the abuse of three, four or more years of daily use. So, every dollar counts.

Enter Sector 5

The US-based technology company specializes in providing hardware and software to the EDU, business and consumer markets with a focus on device deployment and management. Their rugged Chromebook E3, currently on sale for $269, combines the best dollar-for-dollar value among its EDU-focused offerings from larger OEMs.

To help schools and businesses stretch their budgets a little further, Sector 5 is currently offering the “Ultimate Chromebook Bundle” that consists of not only 30 “best in class” Chromebooks but also a charging cart, 30 Chrome management licenses as well as GoGuardian software for real-time device monitoring.

Purchased a la carte, this package would run you nearly $12,500. Thanks to this offer, you can get the whole kit and kaboodle for only $9,199. That’s a savings of more than $3300! Imagine the extra resources you can provide for your institution with a surplus of three grand. Here’s a closer look at everything included in the “Ultimate Chromebook Bundle” from Sector 5.

Chromebook E3

The ultra-rugged Chromebook E3 offers a durable design with a 180-degree fold-flat hinge and is powered by the Intel N3450 quad-core processor. That is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The E3 comes with Android and Linux app capability out of the box and features classroom-friendly features such as a spill-resistant keyboard and reinforced chassis. You can find the full specs here.









AC-Lite Anywhere Cart

Charging, storing and transporting your new Chromebooks shouldn’t be a headache. With the AC-Lite Anywhere Cart, you can charge up to 30 devices at once and easily move your Chromebooks from room to room as needed. The cart features 2 power cords, 4″ directional locking wheels, removable dividers and locking cabinet door for security.

Chrome Management and GoGuardian

Of course, you’ll need to enroll these devices. Sector 5 will help with that, as well. Included in the bundle is a Chrome management license for each device so that it can be managed from the Admin console. Additionally, you will get a GoGuardian license for your devices which gives you access to a live timeline showing exactly what each student is working on, complete with aggregated history reports and timely intervention opportunities.

Support

If this deal wasn’t good enough, Sector 5 will deliver your bundle anywhere in the U.S. and give you hands-on, white-glove service to get you up and running. They also offer a wide variety of training for all of their products FOR FREE to qualifying EDU customers. It doesn’t get any better than that. Learn more by heading over to Sector 5 at the link below.

Sector 5 Ultimate Chromebook Bundle

Don’t need thirty Chromebooks? Sector 5 is still offering an exclusive deal for our readers. Check it out here.