Exclusive Offer: Back to school savings on the rugged Sector 5 Chromebook E3

School is back in session for a lot of folks. If you’re like me, you just spent a small fortune outfitting your little one to head into the new school year. If you still have some shopping to do, our friends over at Sector 5 are looking to help lighten the load with some serious savings and an exclusive offer just for our readers.

Chromebooks have taken over the classroom and chances are that your child is or will spend a good amount of their educational years in front of a Chrome OS device. You may have considered purchasing a Chromebook for your kids to use at home but want to make sure your hard-earned dollars are invested in something that will stand the test of time and the wear and tear of the little ones who seem capable of destroying a tank.

You’re in luck. Sector 5 has slashed the price of their rugged Chromebook E3 nearly 25% making it the best durable Chromebook you can buy under $300. Here’s a closer look at the Sector 5 Chromebook E3:

Chrome OS

Intel N3450 Quad-core processor

4GB RAM

32GB of storage

11.6″ multi-touch HD display

180-degree fold-flat design

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Reinforced chassis

spill-resistant keyboard

1MP webcam

1-year manufacturer warranty

There are a lot of devices on the market to choose from but if you absolutely want a Chromebook for your kiddos that is “built like a tank” and offers the best value for your dollar, the Sector 5 E3 is at the top of the list. On top of the already discounted price, Sector 5 is offering our readers a $25 gift card when you purchase two or more Chromebooks. Nothing like a little help with back to school shopping, right?

You can head to the link below and check out the Chromebook E3. Sector 5 is based right here in the United States and are ready to ship your new device within 48 hours.

Sector 5 Chrome Unboxed Special