Save big on the Pixel 8 Pro ahead of Google’s hardware event

The Made by Google event is right around the corner which means there is a lot of new Pixel hardware coming very soon, including the Pixel 9 series. But if you’re looking for a future-proofed Android phone packed with premium specs and cutting-edge AI features, you don’t have to wait until August 13th. The Pixel 8 Pro, Google’s current top-tier flagship, has dropped down to $699 ($300 off) on Best Buy, matching its lowest price ever.

Google’s next-gen smartphone which has already been shown off in a teaser video, will sport a new design and the Tensor G4 processor but the third-gen chipset in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is already a powerhouse. This capable chip was the first from Google with “AI built-in” which enables both the Pixel 8 & 8 Pro to run large language models on-device. This unlocks an array of AI tools, including one that lets users select the best expression for each person in a multi-shot photo and an enhanced Magic Eraser for removing larger objects from images with varying levels of success. Also, with Google moving for TSMC for the Tensor G5 chipset, it might be worth skipping the Pixel 9 series anyway.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s appeal extends beyond just AI. This 6.7-inch Android device boasts an exceptional camera setup with a 5x telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, complemented by manual exposure controls absent on the standard Pixel 8. It also offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a flat display, and seven years of OS updates, ensuring years of continued support.

If you’re looking for a solid Pixel phone with plenty of AI smarts at a compelling price, this Pixel 8 Pro discount presents an enticing proposition.

