Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Save big on the Pixel 8 Pro ahead of Google’s hardware event

By View Comments

The Made by Google event is right around the corner which means there is a lot of new Pixel hardware coming very soon, including the Pixel 9 series. But if you’re looking for a future-proofed Android phone packed with premium specs and cutting-edge AI features, you don’t have to wait until August 13th. The Pixel 8 Pro, Google’s current top-tier flagship, has dropped down to $699 ($300 off) on Best Buy, matching its lowest price ever.

Google’s next-gen smartphone which has already been shown off in a teaser video, will sport a new design and the Tensor G4 processor but the third-gen chipset in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is already a powerhouse. This capable chip was the first from Google with “AI built-in” which enables both the Pixel 8 & 8 Pro to run large language models on-device. This unlocks an array of AI tools, including one that lets users select the best expression for each person in a multi-shot photo and an enhanced Magic Eraser for removing larger objects from images with varying levels of success. Also, with Google moving for TSMC for the Tensor G5 chipset, it might be worth skipping the Pixel 9 series anyway.

advertisement

The Pixel 8 Pro’s appeal extends beyond just AI. This 6.7-inch Android device boasts an exceptional camera setup with a 5x telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, complemented by manual exposure controls absent on the standard Pixel 8. It also offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a flat display, and seven years of OS updates, ensuring years of continued support.

If you’re looking for a solid Pixel phone with plenty of AI smarts at a compelling price, this Pixel 8 Pro discount presents an enticing proposition.

advertisement

Buy the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

advertisement

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.