Samsung accidentally listed one bogus spec on its Galaxy Chromebook landing page

Out of nowhere, Samsung really stole the show for us at CES 2020 with the Galaxy Chromebook. Not only is this device gorgeous, it packs monster specs, cutting-edge design, next-gen hardware, and is likely to be the first Project Athena certified Chromebook to ship to customers. Like the hotly-anticipated ASUS Flip C436, this Chromebook is one of many we expect to be the new torch bearers for the next generation of Chromebooks.

As we’ve kept a close eye on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, we witnessed the first landing page over at Google’s Chromebook homepage, the first sign-up pages for availability alerts, the passing of the device through the Bluetooth SIG, the order page going live at Best Buy, and most recently the official Samsung landing page for the Chromebook. Through all those phases, the specs never wavered: 10th-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, AMOLED 4K display, and pen have all remained consistent with no real indication that we’d see surprise models with varied specs.

But when Samsung’s landing page went up, it curiously contained a spot in the spec sheet that clearly depicted an LTE model would be available. Had this occurred on Best Buy or a store like it, we would have brushed it off as being an error. However, this was on Samsung’s own page for the device, so it was much less likely that it was a mistake and lead us to believe that there was actually an LTE model in the works, though no one had mentioned it prior.

As it turns out, that simply isn’t the case and there is no LTE model planned at this time for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. I’m honestly not surprised by this as there was absolutely no indication that this was even an option prior to Samsung’s landing page appearance. I will say I think that there could be a viable possibility of one materializing down the road as the 10th-gen Intel chipset inside the Galaxy Chromebook is more than capable of handling LTE with this ability already built in out of the box.

The Samsung landing page has since been updated and stripped of most details around the device until they can get it all lined out. So it goes with Chromebook releases, I suppose. Google seems to be the only manufacturer that puts full effort towards new Chromebook debuts while everyone else simply seems to bobble and/or drop the ball. I suppose we’ll know Chromebooks have fully hit the mainstream when important new devices get the same attention to detail that smartphones do. Maybe next time around.