$678 scores you the premium Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Once again, the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has dropped below seven hundred dollars. However, it isn’t Best Buy or Samsung proper that’s offering the best deal on the 10th Gen AMOLED convertible. Samsung.com is selling the premium 13.3″ Chromebook for $699 and you can save a few more dollars if you check out with Rakuten but Walmart, of all places, is currently selling the Fiesta Red Galaxy Chromebook for only $678 + tax.

$678 may sound a tad pricey for a last-generation Chromebook but the original Galaxy isn’t your run-of-the-mill laptop. This is one of the most well-built Chromebooks ever to hit shelves and it features beatiful AMOLED display, garaged stylus, fingerprint sensor and plenty of horsepower. While you can buy newer devices with plenty of specs for around the same money, there’ just something about the Galaxy Chromebook that you won’t find in any other device.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will get updates through June of 2028 and, in my opinion, it’s worth every bit of $700. If you’re in the market for a unique, eye-catching Chromebook that’s powerful and portable, this is a solid choice in an every-growing sea of premium devices. This deal only applies to the Fiesta Red model. If you favor the Mercury Grey, you’ll need to head over to Samsung’s webstite.

