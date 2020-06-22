Deal Alert: $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

When the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was unveiled at CES back in January, we didn’t bat an eye at the $999 price tag. Honestly, we expected the ultra-premium flagship to flirt with, if not exceed, the thousand dollar range and rightfully so. Everything about this Chromebook was purposely and thoughtfully designed. If ever a device launched that merited this amount of money, the Galaxy Chromebook is it. Then, the battery-life issues came to light. While Samsung is clearly working to mitigate the less-than-savory off-charge time, we have yet to receive a fix and it’s a glaring weakness in an otherwise near-perfect machine.
All that aside, the battery life has not thwarted everyone from buying the Galaxy Chromebook and it shouldn’t. If you’re like us and you are normally near a power source, it’s a non-issue and you can enjoy every bit of yummy goodness that the Samsung has to offer. If you’ve been on the fence or waiting for a sale, today is your lucky day. Samsung is still offering trade-in credits on the Galaxy Chromebook when you swap a device from the eligible list but you can buy the Samsung outright at Best Buy for only $899. This includes both the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray variations and that $100 saving takes a little sting out of the lack-luster battery performance. You can find the Galaxy Chromebook deal at the link below.