Deal Alert: $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

When the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was unveiled at CES back in January, we didn’t bat an eye at the $999 price tag. Honestly, we expected the ultra-premium flagship to flirt with, if not exceed, the thousand dollar range and rightfully so. Everything about this Chromebook was purposely and thoughtfully designed. If ever a device launched that merited this amount of money, the Galaxy Chromebook is it. Then, the battery-life issues came to light. While Samsung is clearly working to mitigate the less-than-savory off-charge time, we have yet to receive a fix and it’s a glaring weakness in an otherwise near-perfect machine.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Review: Pulling Out All The Stops When the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was unveiled at CES back in January, we didn't bat an eye at the $999 price tag. Honestly, we expected the ultra-premium flagship to flirt with, if not exceed, the thousand dollar range and rightfully so. Everything about this Chromebook was purposely and thoughtfu

All that aside, the battery life has not thwarted everyone from buying the Galaxy Chromebook and it shouldn’t. If you’re like us and you are normally near a power source, it’s a non-issue and you can enjoy every bit of yummy goodness that the Samsung has to offer. If you’ve been on the fence or waiting for a sale, today is your lucky day. Samsung is still offering trade-in credits on the Galaxy Chromebook when you swap a device from the eligible list but you can buy the Samsung outright at Best Buy for only $899. This includes both the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray variations and that $100 saving takes a little sting out of the lack-luster battery performance. You can find the Galaxy Chromebook deal at the link below.

Galaxy Chromebook at Best Buy