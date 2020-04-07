Samsung is offering up to $450 device trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Chromebook

Just in case you haven’t heard, Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Chromebook has finally hit the market an you can pick one up in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray for $999. Best Buy and Samsung are the only official retailers at the moment and where you buy is really a matter of personal preference. However, if you have an old tablet or phone out in the garage or in a closet, you may want to check out Samsung’s trade-in promotion.

Yes, Best Buy has a trade-in program too but Samsung is offering trades specifically towards the Galaxy Chromebook and they are far more generous with their offers than Best Buy. For example, if you have an OG Pixel XL collecting dust, Best Buy will give you up-to $15 for the relic. Samsung is doling out as much as $75 for a device you probably forgot you even had. It’s an odd move from Samsung but I was impressed when I saw the range of devices that they are accepting on trade.

You can trade a wide range of Samsung devices including phones all the way back to the S7 Active as well just about any tablet from their Tab series with trade-ins ranging from $50-$400. They’ll take Surface tablets and even generic tablets from makers such as ASUS and Lenovo. (Most of the unnamed tabs will only net you $25 but hey, it’s better than nothing.) Then, there’s Apple. You can trade iPads and yes, iPhones. To get the largest trade credit of $450, you’ll have to trade in a working iPhone XS Max. Not sure if there will be any takers on that trade but who knows. Perhaps you ditched Apple and you’ve been looking to offload your Max. You do you.

When you trade, you’ll be asked a couple of questions about your device. When you’re done, the trade credit will be automatically deducted from the purchase price of your Galaxy Chromebook. Most of the usual legal stuff applies. If your trade doesn’t arrive at Samsung in the condition you reported, you’ll be charged back the trade-in price less $25. Only one trade per person. Yada, yada, yada. You can read all of the ToS on the trade-in page if you’re interested. FYI: Samsung of offering trade-in credits on any and all Galaxy-branded devices. If you’re looking for a phone or tablet, they got you.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Trade-in credit