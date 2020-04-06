Samsung Galaxy Chromebook unboxing and hands-on [VIDEO]

Today, after a few months of waiting, we are finally welcoming the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook into the office. Unlike many devices we review, this isn’t a review unit we’ll eventually send back to Samsung. Instead, this is my own personal purchase that I plan on keeping around for a long time. Sure, there are countless great Chromebooks on the way in the next 6-9 months, but there’s so much I like about this new offering from Samsung that I’m personally taking a swing at making this my full time device for the foreseeable future.

We’ve talked a great deal about this Chromebook since it was unveiled back in January, so it’s likely you are familiar with it by now. Notable specs include:

4K AMOLED display

Included stowed stylus

Fingerprint scanner

10th-gen Intel Core i5

8GB RAM

256GB of NVMe storage

Thin, light form factor

Fiesta Red colorway

There’s obviously more to the story with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, but I can now tell you that my memory served me well in recalling just how premium this device feels in person. We know many of you won’t be able to see this thing in the flesh for quite some time, so we’re going to make sure and put out plenty of content around it so that you feel as close to experiencing this Chromebook as possible without doing so physically. In every way, this is easily the new king of Chromebooks, so we’re diving deep to find all the benefits and flaws on offer, so stay tuned for more. Right now, though, just enjoy the unboxing experience.