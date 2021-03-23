Resident Evil Village is coming to Stadia – get a free Premiere Edition bundle with purchase

After learning that Google paid Capcom $10 million to get Resident Evil VII Biohazard and Resident Evil Village on Stadia according to a leaked document, and also that the company had spent tens of millions to get other developers to port their games to the platform as well, both Resident Evil games are finally coming soon to Google’s cloud gaming service. Games like this are what fans have been waiting for and will certainly bolster Stadia’s attractive qualities amidst all of the turmoil.

If you’re interested in playing Village directly through your Chrome browser upon its release, then you’ll only have to wait until May 7, 2021. Capcom has set this for the game’s release date, and yes, the game looks quite good. From the trailer below, I get a sort of lycanthrope vibe and that the character is seeing and interacting with the history of a family who was dealing with a mutated werewolf or something. For the record, you will never find me in a cabin in the woods – nuh-uh! No siree, never.

If you pre-order the game on Stadia between now and May 21, 2021, you’ll get a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle at no additional cost. Stadians will probably be familiar with this model – it’s what the company did for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in order to generate buzz and attract gamers, and it most certainly worked! The bundle normally costs $99 USD and features a Chromecast Ultra and a white Stadia controller. It was recently going for just $59 USD on the Google Store for the release of FIFA 21, but any way you slice it, you’re getting at least sixty bucks of free hardware!

Claiming Stadia Premiere Edition with Resident Evil Village (while supplies last) 1. Follow this link. The Stadia Premiere Edition offer will not be listed on the Resident Evil Village pre-order page, but you’re in the right place. You’ll need a Stadia account to sign up for the offer. Further details on the offer will be found at the point of purchase in the Stadia Store. 2. Click the “Pre-order on Stadia” button or purchase the game before May 21 at midnight PT. Offer valid while supplies last. 3. You’ll receive an email and redemption code within a week of the game launching. 4. Follow email instructions for code redemption. We’ll do our best to promptly deliver your Stadia Premiere Edition. Please allow several weeks for shipping. Terms apply. Must be 18 years or older and shipping costs apply for US addresses. Offer valid in US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland. Unfortunately, this offer is not available in Canada. Stadia Community Blog

Along with the release of RE8, Resident Evil VII Biohazard Gold Edition is also coming to Stadia. Actually, it’s coming to Stadia Pro, so you’ll be able to pick it up at no additional cost with your monthly membership on April 1, 2021 – no joke. If you do though, don’t invite me over because this game is scary as hell. I first played it on my Playstation 4 back when I got my console, and it’s probably much more terrifying than the new game will be. I have to be honest and say that I will play any scary game if it primarily takes place outdoors – think Until Dawn or Little Hope – but when a horror game like Biohazard is set mostly indoors, you can count me out. I never even finished it! You’re on your own with this one, but its cinematic storytelling and jump scares get a ten out of ten from me (especially that scene on the stairs at the beginning!)

The next generation of survival horror rises in the form of Resident Evil Village, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. With ultra-realistic graphics powered by the RE Engine, fight for survival as danger lurks around every corner. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home, Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.

