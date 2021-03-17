Celebrate the release of FIFA 21 with a discounted Stadia Premiere Edition bundle

At long last, FIFA 21 is available on Stadia, and with it, gamers can grab a great discount on the Premiere Edition bundle that includes a white Stadia gamepad and a Chromecast Ultra. In total, it will cost you just $59.99 USD. That’s a $40 discount from its normal price of $99.99 USD. Basically, you’re paying for the price of just the controller or the Chromecast to get both. That’s a pretty sweet deal, I think!

The Chromecast Ultra that comes with this deal is basically non-existent now since it was discontinued in favor of the new Chromecast with Google TV. If you want to play on your living room TV, this older dongle is literally the only way to do so at this time. Worse still, the company’s Google TV-focused Chromecast released with zero intention of adding support for Stadia until later this year. How that happened, I’ll never understand. Either way, a whole year without the ability to play on the main device in your home for gaming has caused me and many others to play a whole lot less Stadia. It’s really hard to imagine giving up the beautiful user experience of the new Chromecast just to play a game on the older one, and harder still to imagine swapping back and forth to play a game and watch television when it all could have been built into the one device upon launch.

Despite all of that, many people prefer to just use the Chromecast Ultra to do it all, and Stadia is baked right in. If you fall into this category and you have yet to pick up a Premiere Edition bundle, this deal is most certainly for you. If you’re taking the leap and trying out Google’s game streaming platform for the first time despite all of the controversy surrounding it, sound off in the comments! Many people have been waiting for FIFA 21 before they invested in the Stadia ecosystem, so I imagine we’ll see an influx of users as a response to this popular game’s release.

Football is back with EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21, featuring more ways to team up on the street or in the stadium to enjoy even bigger victories with friends. Play The World’s Game with 17,000+ players, over 700 teams in 90+ stadiums, and more than 30 leagues from all over the globe. Steam

