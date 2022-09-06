Access to the Stadia-driven Resident Evil Village demo offered by Capcom will soon expire

Stadia’s white label service called “Immersive Stream for Games” has been a thing for a while now, and since the shock has died down that the company was not solely focused on the consumer, its B2B solution has gone on to become a powerhouse for letting third parties demo content to their customers using Google’s infrastructure.

Besides AT&T with both its Batman: Arkham Knight and Control demos that are being used as promotional tools for its wireless customers, there is one other primary example of Immersive Stream being used by another company. A few months back in June of this year, game publisher Capcom provided a Stadia-driven Resident Evil Village demo through its own website so that its users could get a taste of cloud gaming without having to even invest in the Stadia branding or visit the platform directly.

Because nothing lasts forever, Capcom just announced on its Twitter account that the demo would soon be taken off of its website on September 8, 2022, at 5 PM PST. That’s just two days from now, so if you were hoping to play through the village and the castle to get a sense of how the game plays, you should do so before it’s too late!

The "Resident Evil Village Online Streaming Demo" is available until Sep. 8th 5 pm PST (Sep. 9th 0:00 UTC)! One click is all you need to play instantly so get a taste of the Village and Castle before the time's up!https://t.co/iyfNLeGsWu#REVillage — Resident Evil Village Streaming Demo Status (@REStreamingDemo) September 1, 2022

It’s worth noting that the official Stadia Store demo for Resident Evil Village will remain available (unless Google states otherwise within the next few days) and you can play it with one click even after Capcom’s website scrubs it from existence. We’re not sure why the company has decided to do this, but maybe it will provide a new demo in its place for gamers to test out and this is all just a standard promotional swap out.

