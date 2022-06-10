You can now cloud stream Resident Evil Village on Capcom’s website thanks to Google Stadia

“Immersive Stream for Games” – Google’s white-label version of its cloud streaming tech that literally runs Stadia is now in full swing powering third-party website experiences. Last year, it leaked out that Google was putting way more time toward it than the consumer-facing Stadia platform, and that made a lot of people mad.

It all began with a Batman game demo on AT&T’s website that didn’t list Stadia’s logo or name anywhere. It was later confirmed that this was, in fact, Stadia running the show, and the company revealed that it had plans to continue with these types of partnerships. In fact, it’s now stating that this was the plan all along and the way people are reading this is that Stadia itself was a stepping stone to its B2B efforts.

The U-turn Google has done with Stadia is quite something. Now acting like this was the plan all along. Pretending that Stadia was just a part of the end goal was Immersive Stream For Games. A total and utter flip flop. Stadia pretty much a giant beta test. pic.twitter.com/Ym8NqCEmwk — Lee Reid – ReidoBaggins ✨ (@ReidoBaggins) June 9, 2022

This could be interpreted as a backup plan in case the platform failed to directly appeal to gamers, but Google is directly saying that it’s always been aiming for a multi-faceted approach to the platform and its tools.

In a Keyword blog post, Google has teamed up with Capcom to bring gamers a Resident Evil Village gameplay demo with one-click streaming with no sign-up or commitment necessary. In it, you can explore the village and the castle. Before doing so, you’re met with a message reminding you that there is no save or load function in the demo – obviously. The goal of this is to reduce the barrier of entry for new users, excite more people about the game, and ultimately, convert visitors into sales.

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise – Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Stadia Store

In the end, I’m just excited to see a future with one-click gameplay on any developer or publisher website I visit. I believe that the future of Stadia is bright regardless of which path it takes, and the fanbase loyal to the consumer end that get upset when they see Immersive Stream moving forward are missing the big picture – Stadia’s tech is here to stay in one shape or another.

Who cares how you play games so long as you play them? Now, if Google one day turned around and said that all of the games you’ve paid for are disappearing and you’ll have to go re-purchase them on the publisher’s website with Immersive Stream, then we’d have a problem! So in one sense, I understand fully the frustration when Google fails to tell everyone what exactly it’s planning, but on the other, I’m not too concerned, especially at this stage!