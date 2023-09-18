Quick look at the new Metal Slim band coming for the Pixel Watch 2

As we approach the now-official release of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2, there aren’t many details left to the imagination for Google’s upcoming hardware event on October 4th. However, a new band that we’ve been expecting has made an appearance over on 9to5 Google, and this new Metal Slim strap is an interesting departure from the other options Google has offered from a 1st party perspective.

Though FCC filings from August had revealed a “metal slim strap” set to accompany the Pixel Watch 2, we weren’t exactly sure what it would look like. Clearly, that mystery is now gone. This new band features two connectors and individual, slender, pill-shaped links with what looks to be a butterfly clasp mechanism. The pictured band also comes in matte black to match the new Pixel Watch 2 casing.

Metal Mesh band: 2nd attempt

It also looks like Google is going to attempt the Metal Mesh band again for this year’s Pixel Watch 2. The original try never actually shipped, and this new version doesn’t appear to have changed significantly from those original images and retail listings Google released last October. The color options for the Metal Mesh band are expected to include Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver. Hopefully Google has ironed out any previous issues and can ship this popular band style this time around without any hiccups.

The original price tag for the Metal Mesh band was $129.99, while the original Metal Links band was priced at $199.99. We’d expect the new Metal Slim band to keep in step and be priced close to the original Metal Links band with the Metal Mesh band still holding to that $129.99 price point.

Even better, these new bands should maintain backward compatibility with the original Pixel Watch. So, if you own a first-generation version, you’ll still be able to upgrade to one of these new bands if either one appeals to your particular fashion sense. With only a couple weeks before Google’s big shindig, we’ll know everything we need to know about all this new hardware soon enough.

