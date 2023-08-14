Pixel Watch 2 gets official with FCC certification, new bands, and missing UWB

Google’s Pixel family of devices is set to welcome its newest members this fall, with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro leading the charge as the primary new members. As always, however, it’s not just the new phones that are worth some of your attention as the rumors of the new Pixel Watch 2 have been making waves too. Though the rumors and leaks thus far have been pretty compelling, we now have official confirmation of three distinct models of the Pixel Watch 2 that have landed at the FCC for regulatory certification thanks to a report from 9to5 Google.

Mirroring last year’s Pixel Watch options, the FCC has received three models of the Pixel Watch 2. The model coded as G4TSL is the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant, while the GC3G8 model boasts support for LTE Bands 5 and 7. The GD2WG, on the other hand, supports a slew of LTE Bands: 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71. It’s safe to say that this will be the US cellular model, closely aligning with the LTE Bands supported by the original Pixel Watch.

New watch bands

The FCC filing also shed light on Google’s inclusion of “four strap materials” for the device. While I’m not entirely sure why watch bands have anything to do with the FCC’s certification process, Google saw fit to include them as part of the process. Perhaps they can have a small impact on the reception of the Pixel Watch 2. The bands that were tested are:

Plastic Active Strap – likely a new version of the current active band. Metal Link Strap – likely the same as the metal strap we have already for the Pixel Watch. Metal Mesh Strap – an unreleased strap that will likely be the Milanese style mesh. Metal Slim Strap: possibly a band between the heavier Metal Links Band and the lighter Milanese strap.

Where is UWB?

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, which was hinted at in previous leaks, seems to be conspicuously missing from these FCC certifications. Even if UWB was intended to be turned on after the Pixel Watch 2 launches, its absence from the FCC certification makes me doubt that it will actually be a part of Google’s new wearable. With the Pixel Tablet, for instance, the FCC approval revealed UWB on board, even though it isn’t being used for much right now. The exclusion of it in the Pixel Watch 2’s certification makes it pretty tough to trust that it will arrive with UWB in tow.

For now, however, it is simply nice to see some official reinforcement that the Pixel Watch 2 is in fact real and on the way. I’ve personally been wanting to move back to the Pixel Watch for a couple months, but the rumors of a new Pixel Watch have had me holding out. Having full confidence that a new Pixel Watch will arrive this fall has me excited to hold out a bit longer for the newest version; and if you’ve been thinking about a Pixel Watch as well, I’d recommend doing the same.

