Pre-Prime Day Deal Brings Brydge’s G-Type Keyboard To $120

If you’re in the market for or already own Google’s Pixel Slate Chromebook tablet, you only have two options for a detachable keyboard. The #madebyGoogle keyboard has its advantages with its pogo pin connectors but it lacks the necessary rigidity to give the Slate any type of real “lapability”.

Combine that with the $199 price tag, Google’s keyboard is a hard sell unless you just have to have that Google branding.

Brydge, on the other hand, took a different approach with their G-Type Bluetooth keyboard that lends some serious stability when using the tablet-first Chromebook as a laptop. Additionally, it’s forty dollars cheaper than the Google keyboard.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Brydge is offering an impressive discount on the G-Type Keyboard that makes if more-than-worth the money. From now until presumably the end of Prime Days, you can pick up the premium keyboard for only $119.99. This deal is exclusive to Amazon. So, you won’t find it on Brydge’s website.

Coincidentally, the Pixel Slate is also on sale at the moment. The biggest savings come in the form of a $139 discount on the Core m5 model with 8GB of RAM. That brings the #madebyGoogle Chrome OS tablet down to $860. You can also pick up the Core m3 version for $713, an eighty-six dollar discount.

There are guaranteed to be some good Chromebook deals during Prime Day’s 2-day sale so you may want to hold off a few hours on a new Slate. The Brydge keyboard, however, is likely going to fly off of shelves so now’s your chance to save.

Brydge G-Type Keyboard from Amazon Pixel Slate on Amazon

Stay tuned for all the Chrome OS and smart-home deals from Prime Day and make sure to bookmark our “DEALS” section so you don’t miss out.