Brydge C-Type: The Best Wireless Keyboard For Your Chromebook

It’s no secret that accessories – both wired and wireless – made specifically for Chrome OS devices are few and far between. When you look at any store and shop for a mouse, keyboard, case, etc., you’ll be met with a slew of options for both Apple and Windows devices, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find even a single Chrome OS-focused accessory on the shelf.

While we’re hopeful that will change in the next few years as Chromebook adoption continues to rise, there are actually a few Chrome OS-specific accessories out there already, and we think we can easily say that Brydge’s C-Type Keyboard is the best external keyboard you can get right now.

There are a few reasons for this, but the easy and straightforward one is simply the fact that this is the ONLY Bluetooth keyboard made specifically for Chrome OS. Sure, you can use Logitech keyboards made with and without dongles and almost any other Bluetooth keyboard will pair up and serve you just fine; but Brydge’s C-Type is the only one made 100% for Chrome OS.

This means all the shortcuts you are accustomed to on your Chromebook are right where you’d expect. It also means that Brydge has done some very specific magic in making this keyboard speak directly to the OS stroke for stroke they way a hard-wired Chromebook keyboard does. For users, this means the C-Type keyboard will work seamlessly with Chrome OS both now and as keyboard shortcuts and changes are made in the future. Since the keyboard is passing every stroke to the OS to decide what to do with it, you never have to worry whether or not the Chrome OS developers will leave this device in the dust and stop carrying drivers forward. It will evolve and change with the OS as time goes on.

On the less-technical side, the C-Type is a great looking accessory, it is small and portable, and the typing experience and key click/travel is extremely enjoyable. With an aluminum casing and beautiful dark blue color, the whole package comes off looking and feeling premium at every turn.

Couple this with the technical cooperation with Chrome OS on a fundamental level and it becomes pretty easy to see why we heartily recommend this keyboard if you are looking for a wireless keyboard accessory for your Chromebook, Chromebox, or Chromebase.

