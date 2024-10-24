Play the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Chromebook as soon as it releases tonight

Being a gaming fan on a Chromebook can be frustrating when it comes to game realeases. Sure, we have lots of game streaming options, but most times we don’t see big titles launch on something like GeForce NOW at the same time as the big consoles. But that’s not what’s going on today! GeForce NOW officially announced that GeForce NOW users will be able to experience Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the exact same time as every other platform the minute it launches later today.

Yep, you read that right. No waiting, no wishing you had a gaming PC or XBOX instead. Starting tonight, October 24th, at 9 PM PT, you can jump into the heart of the action with the latest Call of Duty adventure, all thanks to the magic of cloud gaming. And based on the performance of the other Call of Duty titles already available on GeForce NOW, it’ll play like a dream with a solid internet connection.

As for the game itself, this time around, Treyarch is taking things to the next level with the new Omnimovement system. Sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, giving you complete freedom to outmaneuver your enemies. With 16 new multiplayer maps and two new Zombies maps, there’s no shortage of action to keep you hooked. And the return of the Prestige system means you can show off your dedication with those hard-earned bragging rights.

With a GeForce NOW Ultimate account, you can stream the game from a GeForce RTX 4080 gaming rig in the cloud and experience buttery-smooth gameplay with ultra-low latency. No downloads, no driver updates, just pure, uninterrupted fun. And starting at 9PM PT, that fun will include the latest in the long-standing Call of Duty franchise. Go get signed up if you haven’t already!

