Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro reach their lowest-ever prices for Prime Day

OK, so I have to address the elephant in the room for this one. Yesterday, I pointed to the fact that – for Chromebooks, at least – Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sales are better than what we’re seeing over at Amazon. For Chromebooks, this means the difference in taking advantage of great deals on great devices that I regularly recommend (Best Buy) versus small discounts on years-old Chromebooks I wouldn’t suggest most consumers buy (Amazon). You can check our post to see all the crazy-great deals still on at Best Buy through today.

And though I did say in that post that my grumblings were with Amazon in the Chromebook space, I was pretty bullish in telling people to hit up Best Buy in general versus Amazon right now. But with a couple of the deals we’re seeing as a part of Prime Day, however, there’s no way to ignore the price tags on a couple Google products that are fantastic and made even better by these lowest-ever prices.

Pixel Watch for $249

First, we’ll start with the Pixel Watch that is marked down to a wildly-low $249 right now. That’s for the Wi-Fi version. You can also get the LTE-equipped model for only $289. So not only is $249 the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the Pixel Watch: the standard $50 upcharge for LTE is also reduced to $40 right now. So, for $60 less than the standard-priced Wi-Fi Pixel Watch right now, you can get the arguably-better LTE model. Those are crazy prices for this watch, for sure, even if a second-gen version is on the way later this year.

The Pixel Watch has been a favorite among us here in the office, with friends and family, and with our readers, too. While the first generation definitely has room to grow, I still love this wearable and know that many out there who haven’t tried it yet will, too. And if you don’t like doing business with Amazon or prefer to shop in a store, Best Buy has a nice price reduction on the Pixel Watch as well, getting the Wi-Fi version down to $279 and the LTE version to $319.

Pixel Buds Pro for $132

One of the other shining stars of Google’s Pixel lineup is their latest set of truly wireless earbuds: the Pixel Buds Pro. These earbuds have had the quietest lifecycle of any Google Pixel product that I can remember, and they are silently brilliant. No huge fuss was made when they debuted, and they’ve simply been great from the start.

They do all you want in a great set of earbuds and have extra tricks that work with Pixel phones the way you’d expect from first-party hardware. The recent addition of head-tracked spatial audio and Clear Calling have only made these already-great earbuds that much better, and at $132 over at Amazon right now, they’re simply a steal. For what it’s worth, again, if you prefer to shop at Best Buy, they are reduced down to $149 for the rest of the day.

These prices are truly unprecedented and 100% will not last. We’ve seen discounts on both of these devices in the past, but not quite this deep. When those deals are gone, they’ll probably not return until later in the year for the holiday shopping season. So if either the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch have been on your list for a bit, now is the time.

