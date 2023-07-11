Prime Day Chromebook deals stink, so try Best Buy’s Black Friday in July instead

Just yesterday we gathered up all the best Chromebook deals that are a part of Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event. And there are a bunch of them. From convertibles to tablets to gaming Chromebooks, there is basically something for everyone looking to find a great deal on a Chromebook over on Best Buy’s site right now.

In stark contrast, the deals over on Amazon for Prime Day are pretty terrible. Don’t get me wrong, there are discounts on devices, but they aren’t devices I’d recommend anyone buy unless they were priced far cheaper. For instance, there’s the ASUS Chromebook C423 that comes with a 5 year old SoC (Intel Celeron N3350) that is on sale – ON SALE – for $179. I wouldn’t recommend that old of a device to anyone even if $179 was the MSRP.

But these are the type of deals we’re seeing on Chromebooks over at Amazon right now. It makes sense, I suppose, as Amazon has become a mess of scam-riddled listings and misleading titles when it comes to tech products. With Chromebooks already having a pretty bad naming scheme, it makes for a wildly confusing shopping experience for customers that can lead to people buying years-old devices they think are new.

Avoid Amazon Prime Day for Chromebooks

The solution? Best Buy, clearly. We outlined all you need to know in our post from yesterday, so if you are in the market for a new Chromebook, there’s no better place to shop for them. Best Buy has the best inventory, the clearest presentation, and the ability to walk in and see the device for yourself in many instances. There’s no doubt that if you are ready to buy a Chromebook, Best Buy is your destination.

While I’d tell you to go and read through yesterday’s post about the deals we’re seeing over at Best Buy, I’m also aware that some of you already know the device you’re looking for. Our other post gives you a quick description of each Chromebook on sale, so if you are still browsing, I’d tell you to go look there. But if you are looking for a particular one, I’ll drop all the deals in a list here and wish you good luck in finding the right Chromebook for you.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Chromebook Deals

