Best Buy ‘Black Friday in July’ offers huge Chromebook deals ahead of Prime Day

This morning, Best Buy’s website went black to take on Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day deals. The savings are all over the place, and deals will be persistent through Wednesday, July 12th. There’s a lot to sift through, here, but we wanted to go ahead and share the best Chromebooks that we’ve already spotted on sale. There are obviously other accessories and such that we’ll get arranged for you in a future post later today, but we wanted to highlight the best Chromebooks to buy as a part of this current sale. Let’s do it!

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

I’ll go ahead and say that the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is my absolute favorite Chromebook on this list. It isn’t the best at everything, but if a clamshell Chromebook is what you are looking for, it does it’s job formidably. With a 120Hz QHD 350 nit screen, an RGB keyboard, stereo speakers, smooth/large trackpad, massive port selection, and firm build quality, I simply love using this Chromebook and I know that as long as you aren’t after a convertible with a touchscreen, you will too.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Next up is the newest convertible from Acer, the Chromebook Spin 714. While this year’s model ditches the stowed USI pen, you get some nice upgrades: specifically, the newest Intel Core i5-1335U processor to pair up with the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Though this one closely resembles the excellent Spin 714 from last year, that’s actually a great thing. I loved the original Chromebook 714’s build quality and 16:10 screen, and this year’s edition should be much of the same. For $539, you likely won’t find a better device out there for the money.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 might win the prize for the Chromebook that is most likely to be on sale. It dips down so often that I’d almost judge you if you bought it at full price. All joking aside, however, this little tablet gets so much right about the ChromeOS experience that even at $379 MSRP, it’s a great purchase. Luckily for you, though, it’s down to $279 for this sales event, and with a sub-$300 price for a tablet and keyboard that you can actually get productive with, I can’t see a reason not to snag it now if you’ve had your eye on one.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

As one of the newest additions on this list, the HP Chromebook x360 14c brings some nice stuff to the table. They’ve updated this year’s model with a 16:10 screen, kept the fingerprint scanner, upward-firing speakers, and thin bezels around the display. While I don’t love the build quality nearly as much as the previous few models, I do enjoy the bigger, taller display this time around. And with a very capable 12th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, this Chromebook will handle anything you throw at it.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Of all the Chromebook deals I’ve come across in the past few months, this one is one of the absolute best. While the actual dollar savings isn’t anything too much higher than the others, the $319 MSRP means that the $150 price reduction gets you down to $169 asking price, and for that sort of money, the Slim 3 offers a lot to like. We’ve only had hands on one for a short time, but the 300 nit screen, comfy keyboard, and thin/light design make this a great Chromebook for folks on the go. And, it’s only $169!!

Acer Chromebook 317

Looking for a large Chromebook? The excellent Acer Chromebook 317 is one that I truly enjoyed during my review period. While nothing other than the 17.3-inch screen is standout on this Chromebook, the specs are solid enough for most tasks, and the screen is big enough to feel like a full desktop workstation if that’s what you are after. With a FHD touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and a huge trackpad, this device is comfortable for long work hours for sure.

There are a few other Chromebook deals listed, and that list may get added to before Wednesday. For this post, we really wanted to highlight the devices we know you’ll love if you purchase them. We’ll keep and eye on things and should better deals appear in the next couple of days, we’ll be sure to post about them as soon as possible. For now, though, go snap up one of these fantastic offers before they expire!

