Pixel Watch band colors revealed as new Pixel Collection Teaser video drops

October is just around the corner, and so is the Made by Google event where we will finally get more details on and pre-order the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices, as well as the first “Made by Google” smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. However, as the anticipation ramps up, we continue to receive more and more inside details on everything Pixel Watch-related.

Yesterday, we reported on a leak detailing the retail price and watch/band colors for both the Wifi and LTE versions of the Pixel Watch. However, now we are getting a report via tweet from leaker SnoopyTech that adds more band colors to the mix as well as a possible woven and leather versions. According to the tweet, the Pixel Watch will have bands of the following colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, Hazel, Lemongrass, Obsidian, Coral Woven, Ivy Woven, Lemongrass Woven, Ivy Leather, and Obsidian Leather. Furthermore, the tweet claims that the bands will come in large, medium, and small sizes, while the watches themselves in both WiFi and LTE configurations will come in Silver, Gold, and Black.

Pixel Watch Bands:

Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, Hazel Lemongrass, Obsidian, Coral Woven, Ivy Woven, Lemongrass Woven.



Ivy and Obsidian also have a Leather Version.



Sizes are L, M and S



Watch itself: Wi-Fi and LTE, Silver, Gold, and Black. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Google is dropping their own teases of the watch and the rest of the Pixel Portfolio, which for the purposes of the video was dubbed “The Google Pixel Collection.” As seen in the video below, we get a brief look at the Pixel Watch and one of its analog faces, which seems to have been tweaked to include various Material You looking shapes as hour markers and a bolder hour hand.

It is worth noting that this watch face had never been shown before with this much detail, and older versions only showed the hour and minute hands, plus a complication. This is reportedly a choice Google made in order to mask the bezel thickness, according to 9to5Google.

It is still very much up in the air when the Pixel Watch, and I’m assuming any of the above mentioned bands, will arrive to users that order the same they these items go on sale. If the rumors are to be believed, we are looking at a November 4th delivery date, which seems like it might be a long time away. However, November will be here before you know it, so make sure you pre-order so as not to get stuck with an extended lead time.

