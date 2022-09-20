Google Pixel Watch retail price and watch/band colors leak ahead of hardware event

Last month, a report from 9to5Google based on information obtained from a credible source all but confirmed the pricing of the LTE version of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. This source divulged that we are looking at a $399 asking price for the LTE-equipped version of the watch, a price that puts it somewhere between the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE and the cellular 41mm version of the newly released Apple Watch Series 8.

Now, new reporting from another 9to5 source in the retail space, has not only corroborated the $399 price tag on the Pixel Watch with LTE, but also revealed the price on the Bluetooth/WiFi model and the colorways that will be available for both options. In retail images provided by the source, we can see that the WiFi version of the Pixel Watch will retail at $349.99, which will just be $50 cheaper than the LTE version.

Additionally, we see the different listings corresponding to the colorways of the watch itself and the watch bands, which for the LTE watch are: Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel, with the first color referencing the watch and the second referencing the band. We also see similar colors for the WiFi version which are: Black/Obsidian, Silver/Chalk, and Gold/Hazel. The standout here being the Silver watch which will come with contrasting band colors – Chalk vs. Charcoal – depending on the version of the watch. The Lemongrass band color we saw in many of the marketing materials released at I/O doesn’t seem to be part of the in-the-box retail offering, but may be part of the additional watch bands Google is working on.

Price-wise, I think Google is toeing a fine line here. The competition the Pixel Watch will have to face is pretty solid with the WiFi version of the newest Apple Watch retailing for only $50 more than Google’s and with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE coming in at $339 for the smaller 42mm version. I don’t doubt that to some the Pixel Watch will be better looking option than the Galaxy Watch, but with rumors of it having an older and less effective Exynos 9110 chip, one would be forgiven to pause before hitting that “Buy” button.

While we still don’t have the full picture of what the Pixel Watch will be like as far as performance and software features, I believe the Pixel Watch will need to wow reviewers before it can sell the way I imagine Google wants it to without cutting into the profits of its Fitbit devices. As fans of Google devices around here, we tend to buy Google hardware because we like the Google software experience and to have that feel that we are part of an ecosystem. However, I am concerned that at that price this device that Google hardware enthusiasts have been clamoring for, might just become too niche for the everyday consumer to consider buying.

Let’s hope I’m wrong though, and that the Pixel Watch turns out to be such a great experience to use, and that performance with a four year old chip assisted by a co-processor and an insane amount of RAM, blows everyone out of the water. I have high hopes for this watch and, despite the price tag, I’ll be definitely purchasing one on launch day along with the Pixel 7.

