Google is working on at least 7 Pixel Watch bands to accessorize your wrist with

According to 9to5Google, Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch could have at least 7 extra band options to snap on and wear on your wrist! An unnamed source close to the development of the accessories describes a few of them, and to me, it sounds like there will be a variety of styles to choose from.

From a Milanese-style band with woven stainless steel mesh and a magnetic clip that comes in silver, black, and gold (to match the Pixel Watch options), to a link bracelet in the same vein as Rolex or other high-end watches, the company isn’t pulling any punches in its fight against the Apple Watch and its premium factor and feel.

Additionally, a lighter and darker leather band will accompany the launch of the aforementioned straps, as well as a few fabric and stretch bands. These are obviously meant to be more for those looking for a quick style change without a larger price tag, whereas the metal bands are meant for those looking to flex.

The silicone band is the “Pixel Watch Fit”

Lastly, we’ve heard mention of a “Pixel Watch Fit”, remember? Well, that sounds like it’s simply the Pixel Watch with a silicone band – the last of the accessory lineup. It makes sense that these have been spotted in the wild in promotional images and that Google is looking to appeal to fitness buffs as well. The Pixel Watch will truly be the watch for everyone if they have their way, and I don’t believe that they’ll stop until they do.

I’m genuinely excited to pick up a few bands – a silicone one for workouts, and a leather band for outings when the device launches. Let me know in the comments if you’re the type of person that will change watch bands like you change underwear, or if you’re the type of person who only changes watch bands once in a blue moon. Actually, don’t tell me if it’s the latter, because that would imply something about your other habits too!