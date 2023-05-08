Pixel Buds Pro are discounted ahead of new Pixel phone announcements this week

As we anticipate the full announcements of a lot of new Pixel-branded hardware in just two days from now, it looks like Google is doing a bit of pre-event build up as we head into Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Watch already hit a solid sale price this weekend, and now the Pixel Buds Pro are following suit, dropping a full $40 off the standard $199 MSRP we generally see for them.

With the crowded ANC-enabled wireless earbud market being what it is these days, you’d be forgiven for looking at a deal on Google’s latest entry and simply shrugging a shoulder. After all, aren’t these just another set of earbuds?

I’d argue that Google’s done something quite special with these Pixel Buds Pro and most of the reviews out there would agree with me. While they aren’t perfect or anything, the Pixel Buds Pro do a great job at all the stuff that matters. ANC is great, transparency mode is fantastic, the overall sound quality is A+, and the battery life is what you need in a set of wireless earbuds. Oh, and they now have head-tracked spatial audio to boot.

We’ve seen them go on sale from time to time since their release nearly a year ago, and those deals don’t tend to last too long. And when those wide-ranging deals are gone, they seem to go away across the board. So, if you were interested in a pair of Google’s own ANC wireless earbuds, I’d say to jump on this one quickly. It could be gone before you know it, and there’s no telling when it will return.

Newsletter Signup