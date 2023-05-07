Grab the amazing Pixel Watch by Google and save up to $70

Before Google officially announced the Pixel Watch last year, I was beginning to lose hope that this long-rumored wearable was ever going to actually become a reality. Eight months later, Google has what many consider the best execution of WearOS in the Pixel Watch. Even more exciting, rumors are swirling that a Pixel Watch 2 could arrive as soon as October of this year.

Personally, I am stoked out of my mind for a new iteration of the Pixel Watch. I love the first-gen wearable and I feel as if Google could really make a dent in the WearOS market if the hardware team doubles down on the Pixel Watch’s success. Obviously, the current Pixel Watch isn’t perfect. No piece of hardware is. That said, it is a beautiful accessory with a unique design and all the wonderful Google integration you’d expect from a piece of Google hardware.

The Pixel Watch is, like any other wearable, an investment. Even if you go with the Wi-Fi only model, you’ll be forking over a cool $350 to get a #MadeByGoogle watch and that doesn’t include any customization that comes with extra bands or cool protectors like the Ringke bezel add-on. Lucky for you, the Pixel Watch has enjoyed some solid deals over the past few weeks and once again, it is on sale at a significant discount. Right now, you can pick up the LTE model of the Pixel Watch and save a very solid $70. Keep in mind, you will need to add a data plan from your carrier but this brings the price of the awesome wearable down to $329.99. If you aren’t interested in the connectivity of LTE, you can grab the Wi-Fi only model for $249.99, a $50 savings. Grab one at the link below.