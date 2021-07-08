These protective Pixel Buds A-Series cases are the accessories I didn’t realize I needed

Google’s new ‘A-Series’ Pixel Buds are a fantastic budget-friendly option for anyone who enjoys the company’s audio offerings but doesn’t want to spend the normal price on them. Aside from missing out on volume swipe controls and a few other features, they retain most of their attractive qualities and form factor. Now, there’s a new protective case that is being offered on the Google Store to accompany the new earbuds and protect them against drops and scratches.

The EvoSlim by Tech21 is a sleek anti-microbial TPU material case that comes in Sage Grey and Cool Grey colors and will cost just $19.99 USD. It will come with a carabiner to keep your buds attached to your keychain or bag too, which is the main selling point for me. While it is technically on the Google Store, it’s listed as ‘Coming soon’, so you can’t exactly purchase it yet. Still, it will go up for pre-order before long, and that’s exciting.

There’s also a Nomad Rugged Case for the traditional Pixel Buds that is on offer in the store for $34.95 USD, but is currently listed as ‘Out of stock’. It arrived last week, actually, so the new EvoSlim one joins it as the second case accessory for the Pixel Buds. Since both generations of earbuds have identical outer casing dimensions, both the Nomad Rugged and the EvoSlim will work for the A-Series, even though the Nomads don’t say so.

Nomad Rugged case

EvoSlim case by Tech 21

Honestly, when I first saw these, I realized something – a Pixel Buds case is the one accessory I never knew I needed or wanted. My everyday carry (EDC) includes my Pixel Buds, my phone, keys, a pen, wallet, and of course, a mask. The buds themselves only make sense in my left pocket with my phone, but it’s both bulky and I always worry that it’s going to press against my phone too much since I take it in and out of my pocket to check it. Having the Pixel Buds attached to my keys in a tightly sealed case and freeing up that pocket space sounds like a dream come true. I’m going to be ordering the Tech21 case the moment it goes up! Let me know in the comments if this sounds interesting to you!