Save $50 on Google’s 2nd generation Pixel Buds for a limited time

With Google’s next-generation ‘Pixel Buds A’ releasing in the near future, Google may be looking to rid itself of stock for its existing devices. Right now, you can save $50 on the Clearly White, Quite Mint, or Almost Black color Pixel Buds over at the Google Store, Best Buy, or B&H Photo Video. Unfortunately, the Oh So Orange color is out of stock and will not return as they have been officially discontinued.

Originally running $179, you can snag the aforementioned colors at just $129 across the board. The offer is set to expire in just a few days – at 11:59 PM EDT on May 3, 2021, to be exact. Of course, if stock depletes before then, you’ll be out of luck, so I would act fast if you’ve been waiting for a good time to try these out.

I personally really love the Pixel Buds, though I’ve ripped them to shreds in the past for their cutouts and other issues surrounding their reliability. They’ve received many updates since, and the problems only occur when I find myself in a coffee shop where there are many other people utilizing Bluetooth devices or if I cover my ear with my hand to scratch the side of my head while exercising or if I place my hand on my temple to think while reading a book.

I’m hoping that the new ‘Pixel Buds A’ end up resolving this issue. Based on their FCC listing, this may be the case. With higher power output and 3D spatial audio, they may just be the pair I swipe upon release. With them potentially losing swipe controls to turn audio up and down, I think that Google may have something else up its sleeve. Regardless, grabbing a pair of what’s currently available at this price seems like a good deal until we find out what the company has planned going forward.