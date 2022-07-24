Yes, Peak Design’s Pixel 6 Pro Everyday phone case is worth the ridiculously long wait

Before Peak Designs offered a phone case for my brand new Pixel 6 Pro, I had never heard of the company. Joe has ordered many camera accessories from them in the past, but for me, personally, the name was fresh. All I knew was that this phone case they were offering was the most gorgeous, sleek, and professional design I’d seen available for Google’s new device, and I just had to have it.

Have it I would, but not for several months thanks to “supply chain issues”. Believe it or not, I designed my Peak Designs Pixel 6 Pro Charcoal phone case all the way back on April 7th of this year. After three months and several emails back and forth with the company, I just got it a few weeks ago. Prior to having it, I was rocking the standard, clear plastic case from the Google Store.

This case is insanely popular and insanely hard to get

Being honest with your customers is not rocket science: tell folks how things got f’d up, do what you can make it less bad, and show some empathy. Generally when you do those things, your customers will show empathy in return. Relationships are built on mutual respect, and the best way to garner respect is to give it. Adam Saraceno – Chief Marketing Officer, Peak Design

After rocking Peak Design’s case for a bit now, I just want to reassure you that despite this insanely long and frustrating wait, it’s one hundred percent worth the wait. If you have an order in right now for it and have received several messages stating that your accessory would not be shipping when it was supposed to and that it continues to get pushed back, it may be tempting to refund your forty bucks and go elsewhere, but you may regret doing so.

The quality you see in the image above and everything you keep hearing about the case is accurate and true to life. It’s extremely well built, the cloth doesn’t get dirty easily, looks incredibly professional, and feels great in the hand. My only complaint is that the plastic black top of the case above the camera does seem to scuff up a bit. Luckily, it’s not very easy to notice since it is a darker color.

Oh, there is actually one more thing – the camera cut-out is not raised on the case, meaning that each time I placed my Pixel down on a flat surface like tile or a glass table, I was quickly reminded of the fact that it made direct contact with the glass on my phone’s camera, and I was a bit concerned that I would scratch or break it.

These two asides, I’ve never owned a phone case crafted with so much care and quality, and I don’t know that I ever will. Normally, companies with supply issues lose my business right away, but the appeal of the case was so strong that I stuck it out for three whole months and couldn’t be happier. I truly don’t believe that Peak Design could have done much more to get what they needed to create more stock, and their customer service was incredibly kind and understanding of my frustrations.

I’ve yet to make use of the interesting cutout on the back of the device for mounts and such, and can’t wait to start exploring the possibilities once I have some spare time to shop around for a few things. If you share my sentiment and want to encourage those still patiently waiting for their Everyday case to stick it out just a bit longer, comment below and share your experience with the phone case!