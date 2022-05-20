Outright Games to bolster Stadia’s Family library offerings with six new titles this summer and fall

Google Stadia already has an impressive list of titles that are appropriate for families and kids as a part of its Pro subscription for just $9.99 USD per month. Even outside of this, they can be purchased a la carte and enjoyed. Games like PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls, Lumote, Kaze and the Wild Masks, and more offer hours upon hours of fun.

Today, however, Stadia announced that Outright Games is bringing its catalog of kid-friendly games to the platform as a part of the OG Unwrapped showcase. Check out the list of everything that was discussed on the Stadia Community Blog below, along with their respective launch dates.

We’ve already had a lot of PAW Patrol games become available on Stadia, but it’s great to get yet another one – this time racing themed to balance out the bad experience my son had with Ryan’s Road Trip. In particular, I’m excited to let him play Super-Pets because it looks pretty darn cool, even for a dad. Happy gaming to the whole family!

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

DC League of Super-Pets put players in the paws of Krypto and Ace as they take to the skies to protect the animal population of Metropolis from a new and looming threat! Release Date: July 15, 2022

PAW Patrol Grand Prix

No track is too big, no racer too small! The PAW Patrol are back and ready for action on their fastest mission yet – To win the Pup Cup! Race around Adventure Bay and beyond with your favorite PAW Patrol characters! Buckle up for a PAWsome race 🐾 Release Date: September 30, 2022

L.O.L. Surprise! B.B’s Born

Calling out all L.O.L Surprise fans! Endless fun awaits you in this thrilling adventure for up to 4 players! Visit 5 different new cities in 30 levels. And that’s not all – there are lots of fun mini-games waiting for you as well! A new adventure set in the universe of the beloved B.B.s is coming soon to Stadia! Release Date: October 7, 2022

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Are you ready for an epic intergalactic adventure? 💫 Star Trek: Prodigy is getting its first ever video game! 🖖 Set off into space as Dal R’El and Gwyndala in a race against time to save their friends, the Protostar, and a new alien species before a supernova destroys them all. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is coming to Stadia this fall! Don’t miss it! Release Date: October 2022

DramWorks Dragons: Legend of The Nine Realms

Guess what, DreamWorks Dragons fans! We have a new fiery adventure in store for you: DreamWorks Dragons Legends of The Nine Realms! Unleash your inner dragon and fly beyond the Hidden World, in an unforgettable adventure to rescue Thunder’s lost family. Soon you can embark on this epic adventure and discover the secrets of dragonkind! Release Date: Fall 2022

My Little Pony: A Maretime Adventure