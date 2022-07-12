Stadia Exclusive Outcasters becomes latest free to play title without a subscription

Previously $20 USD on the Stadia Store, Outcasters is now free to play for everyone. Back in December of 2020 when it was released, it was actually free for Stadia Pro subscribers, but eventually dropped off of the list. This is one of the only exclusive games on the platform, and the team behind it are a passionate and funny lot. Just look at their social media to see what I mean.

In Outcasters, you fight with friends and team up to beat your enemies in chaotic eight player shot-curving combat. Yes, you curve your shots like James McAvoy in the 2008 movie Wanted. The gameplay is frantic, fast-paced and competitive, and you can upgrade your character’s design much like you used to do in games like Little Big Planet.

Oh, and the game now has a free trial as well, so anyone who wants to try it out without signing up for an account can do so, though signing up does give you access to a handful of other free games as well. Ultimately, it’s your choice, but the free click-to-play trials that Stadia has already set in motion for literally anyone to try are a great way to see if the service is for you.

Stadia has over 100 click-to-play trials now!

If you really like what you see in the video below, there are also several add-ons that you can purchase for a few bucks apiece. These are primarily character skins the Feral Friends, Sea Squad, Bear Essentials, Outlympians, Moon Mage, Winter Warriors, and Frontier packs.

I’ve personally played the game just for a bit, and it was a tad difficult for me, but I’ve never loved being competitive in games anyway. I’m more of a co-op gameplay type of guy, though I do get the appeal of the insane loop of curving shots, destroying enemies and upgrading your character. Let me know if the game going free makes you want to try it out, and whether you’re already sinking in several hours. Happy gaming!