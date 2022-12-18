Nvidia Shield TV’s PC GameStream feature is going away soon, use SteamLink instead, I guess

In a customer help article posted this week, Nvidia announced that this upcoming February, it would soon be retiring the GameStream for PC feature that allowed those with an Nvidia graphics card to stream their PC games to their living room TV via the Shield TV set-top box on their local network.

Starting in mid-February, a planned update to the NVIDIA Games app will begin rolling out to SHIELD owners. With this update, the GameStream feature will no longer be available in app. SHIELD users can continue to use GameStream until that time. Nvidia Customer Help

While I never used the feature, I do see how having a native, in-house experience and not having to rely on third-party applications would have been helpful. In light of this change, Nvidia is recommending users switch over to Steam Link to see their AAA games on the big screen. I mean, Steam is the big dog, so it makes sense, but it’s just sad to see GameStream going away.

The company says that GameStream may continue to work for a short while post-announcement, but it’s no longer being supported. One benefit of using Steam, however, is that you will be able to continue using Nvidia Share. This tool lets you share your gameplay and stream on Twitch.

From the sound of it, GameStream was simply underutilized, so that’s why it’s being shut down. Anyone who isn’t wanting to utilize their local network has no desktop PC and would prefer to cloud stream on a Chromecast with Google TV, for example, may want to check out Nvidia GeForce NOW, which offers 4k gaming over the cloud.

