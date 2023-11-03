Now is the time to buy a Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max for up to $100 off

Just this week, we talked about the Pixel Tablet more than we have in months. Why? Well, with a few new tricks coming soon, the promise of a Bard-infused Google Assistant, and a $100 discount, the Pixel Tablet is finally at a spot where buying one might actually make some sense.

However, the Pixel Tablet is a device trying to find a place in this world by getting better at things the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max already do quite well. Though the Pixel Tablet is set to get some of those features with an update you can hope to show up down the road, the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max already have abilities like gesture controls and better integration for smart home accessories right now.

And, they are both far cheaper than the Pixel Tablet: even with its big discount. Right now, across the board, the Nest Hub Max is discounted $100 (down to $129) and the Nest Hub is down $40 to a crazy-low $59.99. If you’ve thought about buying the Pixel Tablet and are really after a smart display for the most part, you could get the Nest Hub Max for 1/3 of the cost of the Pixel Tablet’s now-discounted price.

Or, perhaps you are simply looking for a great gift this holiday season. A $59 Nest Hub is a fantastic piece of tech to give as a present and – again – as the Google Assistant eventually gets its Bard-based upgrade in the coming weeks/months, both of these devices could be far more useful than they are right now. But don’t wait too long: holiday deals come and go with a quickness.

