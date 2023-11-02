Buying a Pixel Tablet might finally make sense

It’s funny how things can change so quickly. Just a few days ago, I hadn’t really thought much about the Pixel Tablet since its lackluster debut. The idea of an Android tablet melded with a smart speaker was intriguing but as Robby noted in his review, the lack of Nest Hub/Assistant functionality made this device hard to recommend. But then just a few days ago, there was news that the Pixel Tablet is likely getting some new interactive features that might make it much more useful, which piqued my interest. And now, Google has decided to knock off $100 across the board for all models, making this device as appealing as ever.

Let’s first talk about the new features. Hidden within the latest Google app update (version 14.43), as unearthed by the folks at 9to5 Google, are indications of new features that could redefine the Pixel Tablet experience. The additions of “Look and Talk” and “Quick Gestures” are borrowed straight from the Nest Hub Max playbook and could enhance the Pixel Tablet’s Hub Mode when docked. Pair that with the new Google Assistant with Bard coming soon and you now have a total package that is seriously interesting.

As for the price cut, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, alongside Google’s official US store, are all offering markdowns on this device. Google says this sale ends November 5, 2023, and is available to US residents only. This discount applies to both the 128GB and 256GB models making the price now $399 and $499 respectively.

While there’s a chance that Google has plans for a better offer on Black Friday, this discount marks a new low for the Pixel Tablet. As we wait to see what Black Friday 2023 holds, this current deal on the Pixel Tablet is hard to pass up, even before the holiday shopping frenzy officially kicks off.