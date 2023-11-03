Shopping Chromebook Plus?

Chrome Unboxed recommends Best Buy!

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 246: Chromebook Plus deals, processors, and tablets

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 246: Chromebook Plus deals, processors, and tablets

By Leave a Comment

This week on The Chrome Cast, loosely everything we discuss circles around one, large topic: Chromebook Plus. From the myriad of deals on Chromebook Plus devices to discussing the prowess of Chromebook Plus processors and the possibility of new Chromebook Plus tablets, this week’s show largely stays focused on Chromebook Plus.

We also discuss the curious case of the Pixel Tablet as well: a device still stuck in limbo, trying to figure out what its purpose truly is. With the Google Assistant set to start gaining Bard’s capabilities and new Nest Hub-like features on the way to the Pixel Tablet, perhaps there’s a future where owning this odd tablet from Google really starts to make a lot of sense.

advertisement

Links

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.