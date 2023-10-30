Don’t miss massive $320 savings on this HP Chromebook Plus model

As Chromebook Plus launched earlier in October, I was a bit concerned how it would affect the regular cycle of Chromebook deals we’ve become used to. In general, when new products hit the market, they don’t immediatley go on sale. Most times, the new stuff stays at full price for a while and older, similar items get marked down in their wake. But that’s just not been the case with Chromebook Plus.

Instead, we started seeing deals only a couple weeks after Chromebook Plus officially became a thing. Starting with a $100 discount on the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip, we then saw all Chromebook Plus models marked down at Best Buy starting October 23rd and it now feels like the floodgates for Chromebook Plus deals are wide open.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c for just $379

Today’s Chromebook Plus deal comes courtesy of HP and gets you one of the nicest Chromebook Plus models available for the absolutely ridiculous price of $379. That’s a whopping $320 off MSRP, and it gets you a Chromebook that comes with a fingerprint scanner, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage.

On top of all that, the x360 14c is convertible and is one of the slimmest Chromebooks you can buy right now. With that attractive chassis comes one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience.

My only qualms with this particular Chromebook Plus come down to the lower half build quality. There’s some give in the keyboard surround and while this one feels completely solid on the desk, holding it by the corners can sometimes flex it enough to click the trackpad – at least on our review unit. But to be fair, that doesn’t come into play very often, and the rest of this device is really great.

And right now, you can snag it for just $379 – $320 off the regular asking price. At that sort of discount, you better believe I can forgive a not-completely-rigid bottom half and 250-nit display. While I’d love to see HP sort out both of those issues in future x360 models (the rigidity was never a problem in the past), when the price dips this low, I can’t complain too much. At $379, I promise you won’t just like this Chromebook: you’ll be absolutely delighted with it!

