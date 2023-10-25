New Chromebook Plus deals can save you up to $200 right now

While I generally don’t love lumping deals together in one spot because I don’t want any of you to miss out on any chance at savings due to low visibility, this particular group of Chromebooks being on sale makes for an exception to that rule. Right now, between Best Buy and Lenovo, 6 of the 8 new Chromebook Plus models are now on sale for hundreds of dollars off their standard (and already-low) MSRPs.

While Chromebook deals are always happening, we thought it would be a bit longer before deep discounts like these happened for these latest Chromebook Plus devices. For whatever reason, however, the sales blitz is on with most of these new devices, and deals range anywhere from $100 to $200 on many of the models. The good news is, since they are all Chromebook Plus models, you can rest assured that each will deliver a great overall experience with plenty of power and battery life to get the job done. Let’s take a look at each of them below!

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is one of the devices that was already on the market, but now has the new Chromebook Plus branding on the lid. With this line of Chromebooks, HP has always delivered higher-end features to go along with fast hardware and solid build quality. This latest is a slight change to the overall model, switching to an upgraded 16:10 14-inch IPS screen and keeping the great keyboard, trackpad and fingerprint scanner. And the speakers are quite good, here, too. At $200 off, $499 gets you a lot in this Chromebook Plus.

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6″

The new HP Chromebook Plus 15.6″ isn’t one I’ve spent a lot of time with just yet, but like it’s Chromebook Plus brethren, it hits all the hardware specs you want in a device with a very attractive price point. Key features of this device include a nice, large 15.6″ display, a solid keyboard, numeric keypad, and a large trackpad all for just $349 right now. At a $150 savings, you’re going to enjoy the experience on this one.

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

I won’t beat around the bush; though I like many of these new Chromebook Plus models, the new Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is my favorite right now. It’s a combination of things, but this device simply delivers a great user experience. From the ultra-firm chassis to the excellent keyboard/trackpad to the punchy, vibrant antiglare touchscreen, this device just delivers where it counts. I’ve absolutely loved using it, and can’t recommend it enough.

Interestingly, the one I’m currently using is a non-Chromebook Plus branded device, and that is what is on sale right now over at Lenovo. Clearly, they are getting this one off the shelves before discounting the branded model, but there’s no difference in the two. If you don’t mind having the standard Chromebook logo up top, there’s no reason not to snag this device right now at $120 off.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Like HP’s x360 series, the Flex 5 Chromebooks have been with us for years (since 2020) and have always been solid. While Lenovo doesn’t try to cram in every single high-end feature in these Chromebooks, they do a great job of providing many of the elements needed to get a solid user experience. This time around, the addition of a 16:10 screen and improved audio make a great Chromebook even better. And at $120 off right now, the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a staggering deal for just $379.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is another device I’ve not yet spent a ton of time with. Our reviews on all these Chromebooks are all on the way, but it takes time to really evaluate all of them and this particular model just hasn’t been on my desk all that much so far. But the big wins for this Chromebook Plus come via the large antiglare screen, the very solid upward-facing speakers, the generously-sized Ocean Glass trackpad and wide range of connectivity options. At $130 off, you can get this Chromebook Plus for just $269 right now.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

Finally, we come to the only Chromebook in the Chromebook Plus lineup that we’ve actually reviewed. With the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip, you are getting a ton of great stuff in the box, including a gorgeous 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, solid build quality, great keyboard/trackpad, fast internals, and a convertible form factor. I called this device an affordable workhorse when I reviewed it, and I stand by that label. It’s not the thinnest/lightest laptop ever made, but it is solid and reliable, and for just $399 right now, there are few devices that give you so much good for so little money.

There you have it! 6 of the 8 new Chromebook Plus models on sale right now and ready for you to take advantage of. Again, I didn’t expect these deals to appear so soon, and I’m unsure just how long they’ll last. If you’ve had your eye on any of these new devices, I’d jump on one of these deals sooner than later. As a new product category, we just aren’t sure how long they’ll last.

