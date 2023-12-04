No, you won’t get banned for playing Call of Duty on GeForce NOW

To be fair, bans were happening for certain. Over the weekend, fresh off the introduction of 3 Call of Duty titles on GeForce NOW (MW II, Warzone, and MW III), players were getting banned by the game’s built-in anti-cheat software. As you can expect, there was a fair bit of backlash about this and it seems Activision has moved quickly to remedy the problem.

The rollback for players impacted by this issue has been completed. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 2, 2023

According to the @CODUpdates account on X, this only affected a small number of accounts and by Friday evening, everything was patched up. Accounts were restored and things were fine, but that didn’t stop the internet from serving up post after post to me that GeForce NOW was causing banned accounts for Call of Duty players, and after seeing this quick-turn fix, I wanted to share what’s really going on.

The bans makes sense, I suppose, if Call of Duty wasn’t fully ready for the onslaught of streaming players. If the game saw the same account bouncing around a bunch of random servers, you’d fully expect it to raise some flags. While I’m not sure how this didn’t actually happen on a much broader scale, I’m impressed with the swift response, ownership of the issue, and the quick fix. Kudos to Activision, and if you haven’t already, go give Call of Duty a go in GeForce NOW. It’s been really fun!

