You can finally play Call of Duty on your Chromebook with GeForce NOW

I’m not going to lie: this is a cloud gaming moment I’ve been waiting on for a very long time. Right up there with streaming and playing Fortnite on a Chromebook, I’ve been eagerly anticipating the day that I’d be able to give Call of Duty: Warzone a proper trial, and that day is today. Though the Call of Duty franchise is far from the only title now on GeForce NOW thanks to Microsoft’s XBOX PC Game Pass integration, it is clearly one of the most hotly anticipated.

And we’re not just getting a single game, either. Instead, GeForce NOW will let you hop into 3 games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Call of Duty: Warzone. It will show up via the Call of Duty HQ and is available today for any GeForce NOW users that have Microsoft’s XBOX PC Game Pass.

advertisement

Right now, you can bundle 3 free months of XBOX PC Game Pass with a 6-month membership to GeForce NOW for just $99.99. With the Ultimate tier of GeForce NOW, you get access to servers with the GeForce RTX 4080, 8-hour session lengths, 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS for games that support it. Priority access to servers is also included, so there’s usually no waiting when you are ready to play. Normally priced at $19.99/month, you’re already saving a full month’s worth of subscription and then tacking $30 worth of free XBOX PC Game Pass on for nothing – a $30 savings.

advertisement

And the best part of all this is you can use whatever Chromebook you have to take advantage of all the new games on GeForce NOW. Sure, devices like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE or some other Chromebook Plus models are great for games, but GeForce NOW works insanely well on every Chromebook I’ve ever tried it on. So if you have a device and sign up now, you could be streaming Call of Duty before lunch! It hasn’t shown up for me just yet, but when it does, I know where I’ll be.

Newsletter Signup