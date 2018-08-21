This Week In Chrome: #madebygoogle Chromebooks, Linux Apps And We Get A Facelift

It’s been a busy couple of weeks on the world of Chrome so, without any further ado, let’s get down to business.

Chrome Unboxed 3.0

In case you hadn’t notice or you’re new to our site, Robby has been hard at work over the past week giving Chrome Unboxed a brand new look. We really hope the redesign will create a better user experience for our readers.

In the coming months, we will be exploring new features and functionalities to add to the site and we welcome your input, suggestions and constructive criticism as Chrome Unboxed undergoes its next evolution.

We hope you like what you see and we’re so thankful for each and every one of our beloved followers. We’re very proud of our little corner of the internet and we take pride in knowing that so many enjoy coming here to look around.

Moving on…

New Pixlebooks?

While nothing has been made “official,” we can all just go ahead and agree that we’ll be seeing some new toys from Google in early October. Like last year, we should be heading to San Francisco in the hopes of seeing a new Chromebook #madebygoogle.

With the explosive growth of Chrome OS in the consumer and enterprise markets, we are seriously expecting a show that should trump last year’s event that found the Pixelbook center-stage and in the process exceeded our highest hopes for the trip to the Bay.

We have reason to suspect that we could see not one but two new Pixelbook devices this year.

Linux Apps on Chrome OS

The “Crostini Project” that brought Linux apps to Chromebooks has seemingly accelerated in development as of late. What appeared to be a developer-centric experiment, has quickly spread to a large number of Chrome devices and has already moved into the Beta Channel of Chrome OS.

You can now install Linux apps on dozens of Chromebook models by the flipping a switch in the Beta channel and executing a few simple lines of code. Even more exciting is the fact that support for Debian files is here meaning you can simply download the application file you want and double-click to install just like you would on any other OS.

If that’s not enough, you can even install the Gnome Software Center and install apps from the “store.” All of these combined will surely bring Linux apps to the forefront of Chrome OS’s usability and versatility.

Chrome OS 68

Two weeks ago, Chrome OS 68 rolled out to a large percentage of users with most everyone else getting the update a few days later. In less than 24 hours, the rollout of the new version was halted thanks to a nasty bug that was affecting wifi connectivity on a wide range of Chromebooks.

From the looks of the Bug Tracker, the issue has been averted momentarily and Chrome OS 68 updates could resume in the near future. The wifi bug has not been squashed but developers have been able to side-step it by disabling the feature that was at the root of the problem.

Version 68 of Chrome OS brought with it some exciting features that we are hoping to test out in the coming week. One of which is high-res image support for the Camera app if you happen to have a Chromebook that has a camera sensor that can take said high-res images.

We still have a lot more to come this week as we uncover more news from the world of Chrome OS. We’ve got some exciting reviews headed your way and with a little luck, we’ll be adding a new feature or two to the site next week.

