Samsung Black Friday: $100 Off Chromebook Pro And Plus



In just under two weeks, retail stores around the country will open their doors to Black Friday shoppers looking to get the best of what’s around for their holiday shopping lists. Brick and mortar locations have had to share the glory as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have somewhat melded into one long week of shopping in recent years.

With shops such as Costco and Walmart offering early-bird, weekly and month-long deals, it now falls on consumers to do their due diligence in order to hunt down that perfect deal.

We hope to take at least a little of that stress off your shoulders by finding the best tech deals for you on Chromebooks, Chromecast, Google Home and more and this particular Black Friday sale will likely be the best bargain to be had, anywhere.

Samsung’s flagship Chromebooks, the Pro and Plus, have continued to see discounted prices across the web from sites like Amazon, Best Buy and even Samsung themselves. Currently priced at $499 and $406 respectively, the Chromebook siblings are position perfectly in a market that is quickly expanding in the area of high-dollar devices.

Samsung, however, is looking to cash in on the holiday madness and offering a Black Friday sale of its own. Starting Sunday, November 19th, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook Pro or Plus at $100 off the retail price. That makes this the lowest we’ve ever seen these two devices.

At $449 and $349, you’ll be getting one of the best Chromebooks on the market at a cost that’s less than many refurbished offerings and these devices come chock full of features. With their segment-leading, 3:2 QHD display, onboard stylus and Android capability, the Samsungs will likely continue to lead the Chrome OS charge well into 2018.

If you have been on the fence about getting one of these beautiful Chromebooks, now is your chance to get one and save big in the process.

Along with the Samsung Chromebooks, the tech giant has deals on everything from smart TVs, phones, displays and even a vacuum. Some of the deals are live now with the rest starting on the nineteenth. Check out Samsung’s Black Friday event at the link below.

