Chromebook Deals: Costco Gears Up For Black Friday



Black Friday is approaching rapidly and like last year, Costco is offering weekly and monthly deals leading up to the busiest shopping day of the year.

Costco is continuing their tradition of rolling out new deals every week of November alongside sales that last all month long and while their Chromebook selection is limited, this year’s deals are killer.

Acer Chromebook 14

Still a fan favorite, Costco always offers a great deal on the 14″ 1080 HD aluminum Chromebook. Bundled with an Acer mouse, you can usually find the Chromebook at a discounted price on Costco’s shelves and online.

November 17-27, Costco is knocking $90 off the regular price of $299. Despite the fact that the Acer 14 is somewhat aged in the Chromebook arena it is still a beautiful device that delivers above and beyond its $300 price tag.

As an added bonus, Costco tossed in their complementary concierge service which extends the manufacturer warranty from one to two years and offers free technical support for members.

Acer Chromebook R11

The Android-enabled convertible continues to see strong sales and an almost cult-like following in the Chromebook community and Costco is looking to push more of them out the doors this year.

Regularly priced at $289, the Acer Chromebook R11 will be going for a crazy $199 starting November 17th. This model is equipped with the Intel quad-core N3150 and 4GB of RAM. We have this exact Chromebook around the house and it still performs great as a second device.

Google Home

Costco is bringing back the 2-pack of Google Home just in time for the holiday shopping season. When you buy two Home smart-speakers you can save $50. Get one for yourself and give the other as a gift for that special techie in your life.

Chromecast Devices

If streaming is your thing, Costco has a slew of Cast-enabled smart TVs and a few speakers like the LG 4.1 soundbar with subwoofer. Additionally, a number of the televisions on sale come with Google Play Store credits ranging from $50-$150 depending on the device.

Give your holiday shopping a jumpstart and check out Costco’s full catalog here. The deals started November 1st with new products added weekly.

