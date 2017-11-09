Black Friday 2017: Walmart Exclusive Deals On Google Home And More

Next hitter up to the plate for Black Friday deals is Walmart and their six thousand plus shopping centers across the United States. Walmart has quickly become a major seller of a number of #products including Google Home, Wifi and Chromecast.

This year, Walmart has some exclusive deals on a few of these devices that make them some of the toughest bargains to beat in the tech department. Here’s the lowdown on what Wally-world has to offer starting November 23.

Chromecast

I’ll go ahead and say this. If you find a better deal on the second generation Chromecast than this, BUY IT! Target and likely other retailers will be selling the tiny streamer for $25 and that’s a great price for a device that can do so much.

Walmart has dropped the Chromecast price to $20 for Black Friday and they didn’t stop there. With your purchase, you get $5 credit for Vudu’s movie service. Not only can you stream your favorite content, Walmart is practically throwing in a movie for free.

Google Home and Mini

I really thought that Target would have the best deal around for Google’s smart-speakers but Walmart has trumped them here as well. You can grab the Google Home for $79 or the Mini for $29 which are both crazy good deals.

That may be the same price as Target but when you purchase a Home speaker and link Walmart to your Google Express account you can get up to $25 off your first order using the Google Assistant. With a little wonky math, that makes the Google Home Mini FOUR DOLLARS!

Chromebooks

If you’re looking for a budget Chrome device, Walmart has a pair of machines that might be just what you’re looking for.

The HP Chromebook 11 with touch display is normally priced at $249 but Walmart is knocking off $70. For $179 you can get the HP powered by the Intel N3060 processor, 4GB RAM and 16 GB storage. This would make a great gift for the student in your life.

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is also being reduced drastically. You get the same internals as the HP only without the touchscreen and it will only run you $119. If you need a cheap, disposable device, this is it.

Walmart also has a slew of smart TVs, tablets and accessories for every techie on your list. The sales start at 6 P.M. on Thanksgiving and run all day online. Play your shopping trip by heading over to Walmart.com and get a jump on the game. Black Friday is right around the corner.

