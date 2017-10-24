NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Google Home Prepping To Take On The Amazon Echo Show?

by Gabriel Brangers
Google Assistant Everywhere!

That is the heralding theme of Google’s continuing hardware initiative. Despite the disappointment of the now-hobbled Google Home Mini and rampant reports of the Pixel XL 2 being a hardware nightmare, Google remains steadfast in chanting their A.I. first mantra and furthering the wildfire-like spread of the Google Assistant.

As they say, the show must go on and in the grand scheme of things, this year’s product “mishaps” by Google will soon give way to whatever OEM drops the ball next and life will go on. Regardless, Google’s October 4th event was just the starting gate for an expanding portfolio of products. Most of which, will carry the ever-evolving Google Assistant baked right in.

The latest device to churn from the rumor mill looks to be just that in the form of another Google Home product. This speculated device will be a first for Google Home as it will add a built-in display much like one launched by another company this year.

If you pay any attention to the smart-home game you’ve probably seen or at least heard of one of Amazon’s latest offerings, the Echo Show. If you aren’t familiar with the Show it’s essentially a smart-speaker with a display. The Echo Show gives users the ability to call up videos, access security camera feeds linked to the device, stream Amazon video and quite a bit more.
Last month, TechCrunch reported on a new device codenamed ‘Manhattan’ that was in the works at Google. The insider information spoke of a Google Home-like product with a 7-inch display similar to that of the Amazon Echo Show. Their source shared that a 2018 launch was originally anticipated but had been since then accelerated due to the release of the Echo Show in June of 2017.

Little more was revealed about the project.

Fast forward a month and the teardown team over at Android Police have uncovered some more evidence of a possible display-endowed Google Home device. Android Police specializes in tearing apart pre-release APK app builds to find details on upcoming features and they are VERY GOOD at it.

This particular teardown is the Google App itself and references ‘Quartz’ which has a very good probability of being the upcoming touch version of the Google Home. Wtihout going into extensive detail, the APK contains a large number of references to familiar commands already functional on Google Home but also ads things like Photo gallery, web browsing and screensavers.

As AP’s Cody Toombs points out, it’s possible these updates are related to the visual responses highlighted at Google I/O back in May but I like to go with my gut and this very much smells like a new device in the Google Home lineup. A visually responsive Home product would be the natural next-step in Google’s evolution of the brand and I, for one, look forward to seeing this one flesh out.

To read more and check out the APK teardown, head over to Android Police. Hat tip to Cody and the whole AP team for the hard work.

    It would be nice to alert users that Google has effectively cut out all of it’s G-Suite users with Google Home. Not only can G-Suite accounts not even be accessed but even more ironic is that you can apparently access them through Amazon’s Alexa. Although several users are complaining about this on the Google Home forums Google is silent and those who have called simply get a “it is not supported” answer. The media needs to pick this up and make Google accountable. Paying customers that use G-Suite can’t access their Calendar, etc. from Google Home but the people using free accounts can. Does this sound like it makes sense? Google marketed Google Apps to users with their own domains and now seem to not give those people a second thought when it comes to Google Home.

    Google, no doubt, has the best AI system… Certainly..
    But Amazon, has, nowadays for a while, a better sales team… Maybe, a better planning/dev produtc’s team…

    Off topic Gabriel, but just wanted to thank you for including the entire post in the email alert. Oft times I need to have a quick read and update from Chrome Unboxed and it is more expeditious reading the post directly from my email. Of course I understand why you would want folks to go to the site for most posts, but slipping one in here and there is welcome. J

    Off topic question… How is the review of the Asus C213 coming along? The unboxing was five months ago. Do you still have it? Did you encounter a problem? Thanks.

    One feature I would like to see on a display capable Google Home would be the ability to use Duo. GOogle has been putting a lot of effort into making the current Home units be able to handle phone calls. Video calls would, IMHO, be the next logical step, especially for a device with a screen.

    I wouldn’t think it would be too difficult for Google to accomplish this. All they’d need to do is allow us to link our Google account to our Duo account. Then, when someone calls us, not only will the knock knock video be routed through to our phone, but also to any Google Home(s) signed into our account [and possibly other devices – Pixelbook is the first Assistant powered Chromebook, it could also be the first to be Duo enabled, iOS and Android apps could be tweaked to allow use on Tablets etc]. And likewise, when I call out, Google’s Duo server would know to show my phone number, even if i was calling from a Home…

    It’d also be nice if Google were to allow the device to run Android apps.