ASUS Unveils It’s First-Ever 15-Inch Chromebook

Just about two weeks ago, out of seemingly nowhere, ASUS dropped a new Chromebook on us in the form of the ASUS C423. You can go and read about that device if you’d like, but what we’re talking about today is the bigger brother to that device, the ASUS C523 that looks to be launching right alongside the C423.

ASUS has crafted a pretty compelling package in these two devices, but one of the main standout features of the larger C523 is clearly the 15.6-inch display. As a matter of fact, this is the first time ASUS has ventured into the 15-inch territory, joining the company of Acer and Lenovo.

So, what is this new Chromebook bringing to the table? Check it out:

Intel® Celeron® Dual-Core N3350 Processor or Intel® Pentium® Quad-Core N4200 Processor

4GB/8GB RAM

15-inch 1920×1080 anti-glare display (with touch option)

SD Card Slot

HD Webcam

Integrated 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.0

1 x COMBO audio jack

2 x Type-A USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

2 x Type-C USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1) with display and power delivery support

15.6mm thickness

3.2 pounds

Just like the smaller C423, these specs feel pretty familiar. If you remember the Acer Chromebook 15 from earlier in the year, you have a decent idea of what we’re working with here. As a matter of fact, in the article about the C423, I assumed that device was ASUS’ play to compete with the popular Acer 15.

Seems this C523 is much more in line with that thought process, however.

ASUS has put up a great landing page covering the C523, but the specs and “where to buy” are still missing as of today. We’ve been in touch with ASUS and can confirm that from a spec standpoint, the 14 and 15-inch versions of these devices will internally be the same thing (hence our spec rundown above).

ASUS has also gone and created a feature video for the new Chromebook pair as well, highlighting all the best parts of these upcoming machines. Take a look.

All told, I think these Chromebooks could become contenders as long as the price is reasonable. You can snag the Acer Chromebook 15 on Amazon right now for $349 and the convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 15 for $399. Both of those devices are using the better N4200 processor (vs. the N3350 that is an option on both these devices and the upcoming ASUS 423/523), so those prices need to be at the high end of what ASUS presents or everyone will simply just buy the Acer 15.

Buy The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 on Amazon

Buy The Acer Chromebook 15 on Amazon

This fall looks to be the most competitive Chromebook season yet, with the imminent arrivals of the new Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15, the Acer Spin 13, the HP Chromebook x360, and the Pixel Slate all looking to hit shelves in the next month.

With all those players, and more likely to come in Q1 of 2019 with Qualcomm-powered devices around the corner, ASUS needs to make sure these new Chromebooks are not only great to use, but also priced to sell.