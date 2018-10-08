Back at IFA, Lenovo launched three new Chromebooks due to become available in October. As it turns out, that unspecified time is now.

If you need a reminder, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15 is a large, 15.6-inch convertible Chromebook built with aluminum throughout. The standout feature is the optional 4K display; a first on Chromebooks.

You can read all about the original announcement over here, or you can head over to Best Buy to pre-order yours today. The particular version on offer here isn’t the top of the line or the low-end, either. Instead, it is a $699 version with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Honestly, the only thing this one is missing is the 4K screen. We’re unsure at this point how much that will affect the pricing, but if you want all those pixels, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Honestly, a 1080p screen at this size is still quite nice, so with all that horsepower, RAM and storage, and all-aluminum build, $699 is a pretty great price.

Stay tuned. We feel certain more models and configurations will follow!

Pre-Order The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15