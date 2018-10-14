HP Chromebook X360 14 Now Available, Shipping This Week

Acer’s latest flagships have popped in listings on Acer’s site but there’s still some debate as to when the Chromebook Spin 13 will actually make its way to market. Meanwhile, HP has swooped in and dropped a premium device of their own and not only is it a competitor in the high-end Chromebook arena, but it’s also available today.

The HP Chromebook X360 14 comes packed with an impressive list of specs and is priced well below the comparable device from Acer. This is a very pleasant surprise as HP has a history of grossly overpricing their premium Chrome devices.

Here’s what you’ll get for the relatively small amount of $599.

Intel® Core™ i3-8130U (2.2 GHz base frequency, up to 4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics 620

14″ diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (1920 x 1080)

8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM

64 GB eMMC storage

Up to 13 hours and 30 minutes batter life

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ (Charging, power delivery, video, data); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (HP Sleep and Charge); 1 headphone/microphone combo

MicroSD card slot

HP Wide Vision HD Camera

B&O PLAY, dual speakers

Full-size island-style backlit keyboard

12.81 x 8.93 x 0.63 in

3.7 lb

Android Apps

Linux Apps

Granted, you will gain a stylus and a higher res display with the Acer but these are very impressive specs on the HP and it’s $200 less than the convertible from Acer. I have no doubt that the Core i3 U-series processor combined with 8GB of RAM will be more than enough power for most users and will likely end up being the sweet spot when it comes to the perfect price/power combo.

You can pick up the Chromebook X360 14 from the HP store and for a few extra bucks, have it on your doorstep in one business day. Kudos to HP for getting this one on the shelves ahead of the competition.

Shop the HP Chromebook X360 14