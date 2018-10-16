Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Sale At CDW & TigerDirect: Shipping In Two Weeks

HP has swooped in a beat most of the other OEMs to market with their latest flagship and according to their site, you can get the Chromebook X360 14 this week. It’s a great looking device and we’re excited to get our hands on one very soon to share our thoughts. What’s most impressive is the price. $599 is going to get you a lot of great specs and should serve as an anchor for other manufacturers to price their premium Chromebooks more competitively.

Meanwhile, many of us are sitting here looking at Acer and wondering when the Chromebook Spin 13 will actually make its public debut. Well, thanks to some new online listings, we may have a clue.

The electronics retail giant CDW has two models of the Chromebook Spin 13 and has them listed as shipping in 10-12 business days. That’s not the only promising news. The two configurations are discounted from Acer’s price listed on the Spin 13’s landing page.

Right now, you can pre-order the Core i5 Acer Spin 13 with 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage for around $50 less the MSRP. CDW also has the Core i3 model with 8GB/64GB discounted a little over $40 off retail. If the shipping times are correct, consumers could have their hands on the Kaby Lake convertible monster before Halloween.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 from CDW

CDW isn’t the only site getting in on the discounted preorders. The well-known computer retailer TigerDirect has three models of the Spin listed and theirs are also reduced anywhere from $15-$20. They have the Spin 13 listed as “temporarily out of stock” but I would suspect their supplies will be in stock around the same time as CDW.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 from TigerDirect

We’ll have a review unit of the Spin 13 headed our way in the very near future and I suspect this Chromebook will be at or near the top of our list of best devices for 2018.