Amazon Officially Stocking Chromecasts

Nearly a year ago to the day, news spread that Google and Amazon have buried the hatchet on their long-running feuds that have, for years, prevented Chromecast devices from being sold on Amazon’s site.

In the weeks following, the Chromecast listings on Amazon continues to say “temporarily unavailable,” “coming soon,” or just flat out disappeared. As time passed, it became clear that something was still amiss. Perhaps YouTube’s sudden departure from Amazon’s Echo Show devices rekindled the battle between the two giants.

Coincidentally, reports that YouTube and the Echo Show are playing nice again have popped up in the past two months which are a good indicator that Google and Amazon have found some middle ground on the subject.

On the heels of that news, 9to5Google’s Ben Schoon has spotted Google’s streaming devices listed and available on Amazon. Not only are they legitimate listings, but they are also being sold and shipped by Amazon themselves.

This is good news in general for consumers as well as the tech industry to see the two companies crossing the divide. You may remember that last year Amazon added the ability to Cast with their music app. Perhaps we will finally see the addition to the Prime Video app now that the two companies appear to be on speaking terms again. We shall see.

You can check out the Chromecast in the Chrome Unboxed Amazon Shop at the link below. Currently, you’ll find the Gen 3 Chromecast and the 4k Chromecast Ultra listed for $35 and $69 respectively.

Chrome Unboxed Shop On Amazon

Source: Amazon via 9to5Google